Telangana

Legal Services Day celebrated

Legal Services Day was celebrated on Saturday with judicial officers, lawyers, volunteers and students taking out a rally. Senior Civil Judge and Legal Services Authority (LSA) district secretary M. Kiranmayi flagged off the rally at the district court complex.

The participants carried placards with slogans of “free legal aid” through LSA, “speedy justice with Lok Adalat” and “live together and leave clashes.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kiranmayi said that the rally was organised to create legal awareness among people. Lok Adalat member Rajkumar Subedar, senior advocates Ankita and A. Ramadevi, district consumer forum member Rajeswar, V. Narsimhulu and others participated in the programme.

