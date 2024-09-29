ADVERTISEMENT

Legal notices won’t stop me from speaking facts: KTR

Published - September 29, 2024 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that he would not stop speaking against the wrong and illegal decisions of the government, after he received legal notices from the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Sunday that it was a fact that the Municipal Administration department, the portfolio held by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself, had given the AMRUT works’ contract of ₹1,137 crore to his brother-in-law’s company and it was violation of Sections 7, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A company that had made only ₹2 crore profit during the last two years was given such a huge contract. Even the BJP friends of the Chief Minister in Delhi would not save him as he was caught in a scam (Adarsh) like Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra. On the Musi Development Project, he asked the residents facing the HYDRAA axe not to resort to any extreme step as there were courts and the BRS party to fight on their behalf. He alleged that the Chief Minister was focusing on the project with an eye on making money out of the ₹1.5 lakh crore estimated cost of the Musi project.

