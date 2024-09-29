GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legal notices won’t stop me from speaking facts: KTR

Published - September 29, 2024 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K. T. Rama Rao

K. T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit:

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that he would not stop speaking against the wrong and illegal decisions of the government, after he received legal notices from the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Sunday that it was a fact that the Municipal Administration department, the portfolio held by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself, had given the AMRUT works’ contract of ₹1,137 crore to his brother-in-law’s company and it was violation of Sections 7, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A company that had made only ₹2 crore profit during the last two years was given such a huge contract. Even the BJP friends of the Chief Minister in Delhi would not save him as he was caught in a scam (Adarsh) like Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra. On the Musi Development Project, he asked the residents facing the HYDRAA axe not to resort to any extreme step as there were courts and the BRS party to fight on their behalf. He alleged that the Chief Minister was focusing on the project with an eye on making money out of the ₹1.5 lakh crore estimated cost of the Musi project.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.