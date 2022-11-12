Legacy in politics is only entry card, survival hinges on performance: KTR

Reader needs to be investigative to get facts nowadays, he opines at BRAOU seminar

Legacy in politics is only an entry card but it is only the performance of such an entrant that would keep him or her afloat in the competitive politics, Minister for Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has observed.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day national seminar on “Media in Telangana: Past, Present and Future” organised jointly by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University and Media Academy of Telangana State here on Saturday, he expressed disappointment over the state of affairs in media as more than facts it was misinformation and disinformation that was being spread most.

Stating that he was not averse to media reports that highlight shortcomings in the government performance or implementation of its schemes, he said he would also expect proper coverage for the good work being done by a government. Telangana State had made rapid strides in several fields but they would not get reflected in media anytime. Nor the crumbling economy of the country, skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment would get any focus.

“Your are uninformed if you don’t read the newspapers and you are misinformed if you read newspapers. I scan through 13 newspapers to get facts about reports. I have to become investigative reader to know the facts”, he said explaining the status of information being spread by media.

The media would, however, give prime coverage to IT and ED raids and also on what people should eat and wear as the focus seemed to be only on ‘jumla or hamla’. “What right a government has to hold to ransom some sections of people what to eat and what to wear”, he sought to know.

“I am not speaking against journalists but voicing concern about the trends. I admit that I have bias in what I say, but one must think whether the news that is getting priority merits for that”, he said adding that they would always believe in people and were ready to quit when people think we need to quit.

Senior journalist and Chair Advisory Board of Foreign Correspondents Club S. Venkat Narayana felt that objectivity had become a major issue in news now and finding objective view was very difficult. Arrival of social media has changed the game of dissemination of information, he noted.

Chairman of the Media Academy of Telangana, Allam Narayana remarked that a section of the media still spews venom on Telangana as it did during the movement for statehood and print and television channels don’t give priority to Telangana ness compared to Andhra news and developments. Media would not support Telangana’s interests (point of view) in bifurcation issues and water disputes, he said and asked how long such a discrimination and bias would go on.

Vice Chancellor of BRAOU K. Seetarama Rao and Academic Director Ghanta Chakrapani spoke. Registrar A.V.N. Reddy, T-SAT CEO R. Shailesh Reddy, several senior journalists and students participated.