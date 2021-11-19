Celebrations in undivided Khammam

KHAMMAM

19 November 2021 23:02 IST

Celebrations erupted in Khammam, Wyra and elsewhere in the old undivided Khammam district on Friday as cadre of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations took out victory rallies marking the triumph of farmers’ one-year-long unified struggle against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

At a victory rally organised by the CPI (M) district committee in Khammam, the participants paid tributes to the farmers, who lost their lives during the relentless struggle.

Addressing the rally, CPI (M) State secretariat member P Sudarshan Rao said the farmers spearheaded the historic struggle against the three black laws at the borders of national capital Delhi with undying spirit, steering their movement to its logical end.

“They continued the struggle with resolve, undeterred by the biting cold and pounding rains, above all the repressive measures of the persons at the helm at the Centre,” he said, adding that more than 700 farmers had lost their lives in the struggle due to the “adamant attitude” of the BJP dispensation at the Centre.

He said “The Centre eventually decided to repeal the three detrimental farm laws bowing down to the concerted and collective struggle by farmers.”

CPI (M) State committee members P Venkateshwara Rao and Srikanth, district leaders B Sarala and Y Vikram, and a host of other leaders took part in the rally.

Members of the Telangana Rythu Sangham took out a victory rally in Wyra town on Friday afternoon.

Speaking after the rally, the Telangana Rythu Sangham district president B Rambabu said the farmers’ organised the year-long struggle with unwavering perseverance and ultimately emerged triumphant.

He demanded that the Central government make Minimum Support Price (MSP) a statutory entitlement for all farmers.