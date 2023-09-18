Left parties’ week-long celebrations to commemorate Telangana armed struggle conclude

September 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The week-long celebrations to commemorate the Telangana Armed Struggle organised by the two Left parties – CPI (Marxist) and the CPI – concluded on Sunday with the two parties organising public meetings at different places.

The CPI organised a public meeting at Exhibition Grounds while the CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was the chief guest at the celebrations organised in Bhadradri Kothegudem district.

CPI leader K. Sambasiva Rao hoisted the national flag at the party office Makhdoom Bhavan this morning before proceeding to the public meeting that was addressed by CPI general secretary D. Raja and other senior leaders.

The CPI (M) on its part conducted meetings in different districts starting on September 11 with the party’s Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat leading the rally and a public meeting. Senior CPI(M) leaders including B.V. Raghavulu participated in the celebrations in different districts during the week.