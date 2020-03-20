Left parties want govt to declare health emergency

HYDERABAD

20 March 2020 20:49 IST

Favour package on the lines of Kerala

The Communist Party of India and CPI (Marxist) have demanded that the government declare health emergency in the State in the light of spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and announce a package on the lines of Kerala.

They wanted the government to announce a financial package for workers in organised and unorganised sectors as their livelihood was adversely affected because of the spread of the virus. While several countries had announced financial packages to withstand the impact of coronavirus, there was no action initiated in the country or the State in this direction so far.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the State and Central governments initiated steps to check the spread of the virus and there was need to further intensify and strengthen them. The government should ensure free supply of essentials to workers of organized and unorganized sectors who were losing their earnings because of the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Venkat Reddy urged the State government to take adequate steps to check the spread of the virus and announce a special package. The Kerala government had announced a huge financial package, he recalled stressing the need to safeguard the interests of small and marginal traders who were facing problems on account of coronavirus.

CPI Central Council member and former MP Azeez Pasha said steps should be taken to create awareness among the people on the ill effects of the virus. Steps should also be taken to set up more number of testing centres to meet the increasing demand while the isolation centres should be equipped with all facilities to effectively treat the patients.

CPI (M) State secretariat member B. Venkat wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave a call for Janata Curfew on Sunday did not take steps to supply masks and sanitisers free of cost to the people. He lamented that workers were being terminated from the companies in the name of coronavirus and the government should take steps to ensure that they were provided with the essentials at least for the next one month.

In addition, steps should be taken to ensure adequate stocks of essentials in the fair price shops under the public distribution network so as not to give scope for enhancement of prices by vested interests. The CPI (M), he said, deferred its door-to-door campaign to create awareness on the ill effects of the CAA, NPR and NRC slated from March 23 in view of the widespread coronavirus.