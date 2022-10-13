Left parties urge people to support TRS to defeat BJP

KTR vows to adopt Munugode after TRS win in bypoll

The CPI and CPI (M) have stated that they are supporting TRS in Munugode only with an aim to defeat the BJP that is dividing people on communal lines and opposes its anti-people, anti-federal and autocratic policies.

Speaking at an election meeting at Chanduru in Munugode Constituency on Thursday before the filing of nomination papers by TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy, the two Left parties’ leaders blamed the BJP’s urge to expand for the by-election just a year before the scheduled election. They said it was only TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao who was standing firmly against the BJP’s anti-people and anti-farmer policies and that was the reason why they were rallying behind TRS for the by-election.

State secretary of CPI K. Sambasiva Rao requested the people to think over why the by-election was forced upon them. Seeking to know what the BJP did for the development of Telangana during the last 8 years, he said its government at the Centre did not keep even the promises made in the Bifurcation Act. It did not set up steel plant at Bayyaram, give national status to Palamuru-Rangareddy project, railway coach factory at Kazipet among many others.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was working against the federal spirit, State secretary of CPI (M) T. Veerabhadram said it was also violating the State’s right by forcing GST on them, trying to amend the electricity Act to install meters to agricultural pumpsets and give away power distribution to private companies, planning to change the Constitution, selling off public sector undertakings at throwaway prices and working against other religions.

Accusing BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy of working only for his business and personal interests for the last four years, TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy said the former remained a non-local by keeping himself away from the constituency, while he (Prabhakar Reddy) remained local by being available to people even after his defeat in 2018 election.

Working president of TRS K.T. Rama Rao said he would adopt the constituency and it was his responsibility to keep all promises being made by the party now, after the party wins the by-election. He would review the progress of all works every three months. He sought to know how all the development that was taking place would have been possible had Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao been confined himself to farmhouse as being alleged by the Opposition.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, CPI leaders Ujjini Yadagiri Rao and Palla Venkat Reddy, CPI (M) leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy and Ch. Seetaramulu, TRS leaders Seri Subhash Reddy, Karne Prabhakar, B. Narsaiah Goud and others participated.