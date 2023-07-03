Left parties to ‘wait and watch’ for BRS indication of electoral tie-up  

July 03, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The CPI and CPI (Marxist), have decided to adopt a wait-and-watch approach over their tie-up with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi for some more time.

Leaders of the two Left parties who met here a couple of days ago resolved that they would continue to work together without giving scope to any difference of opinion. The leaders are understood to have decided to wait till the BRS leadership convenes a joint meeting to discuss seat sharing and related issues.

“We have reached an understanding before Munugode bypoll. We see no reason to back out from the tie-up as of now,” a senior CPI leader told The Hindu. Clarity is yet to come from the BRS’ side as to whether they are willing to continue the understanding.

After elaborate discussions on the alliance with the BRS, leaders of the Left parties reportedly opined that it would not be proper on their part to arrive at a decision “just because the BRS has not invited us for a joint meeting on electoral understanding so far”. “We have asked them (BRS leadership) to convene a joint meeting just once. There is time and we have decided to wait for an invitation from the BRS leadership,” the leader said.

Leaders of the two parties dismissed reports in a section of media that they had made up their mind to part ways with the BRS and were looking for an understanding with the Congress.

The parties in the meantime decided to continue their work in the constituencies where they have strength and considerable presence. Accordingly, it was resolved to constitute committees at the constituency level with whole-timers in the lead to further expand the activities and strengthen their presence in the respective segments.