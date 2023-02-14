Left parties to insist on seats where they have significant presence 

February 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The two Left parties — CPI and the CPI (Marxist) — have decided to insist on allocation of seats in the constituencies where the parties have strength if an electoral alliance is entered into with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti for the ensuing elections.

The two parties are of the view that the alliance should be respectable and should give due recognition to their respective strengths. CPI State secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao and his CPI (M) counterpart Tammineni Veerabhadram closeted for more than two hours on Tuesday to discuss the latest political developments and decide on the parties’ course of action.

The meeting comes in the light of reports that a few leaders of the Left parties at the district-level joined the ongoing padayatra by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy to highlight the BRS government’s failures in implementing spree of the promises it made to the people in the run up to the previous elections.

The meeting was convened to discuss about the joint course of action and it was decided to ensure that the two parties would go together raising public issues as well as organising public meetings to showcase their strength. “We want to send a strong signal that we are together and we have significant presence in some constituencies which we represented in the past,” a CPI leader said.