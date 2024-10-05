GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Left parties to hold joint protest rallies against ‘Israel’s war on Gaza’ on October 7

Published - October 05, 2024 11:14 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has called upon all sections of people to actively participate in the protest rallies against ‘Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza’, to be jointly organised by the Left parties across Telangana on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Addressing the party functionaries at a meeting held at Sundarayya Bhavan in Khammam on Friday (October 4, 2024), Mr. Veerabhadram alleged that Israel’s war on Gaza claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 civilians, mainly women and children, since October last year. “Israel is trying to expandthe war into Lebanon and Iran by resorting to aggressive acts, thereby escalating tensions in the Middle East, posing a serious threat to world peace,” he charged.

