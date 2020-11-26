Left parties restrict their participation in GHMC polls

‘Move to avoid scope for division of secular votes’

As part of efforts to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from gaining foothold in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, the two Left parties, the CPI and the CPI (Marxist) have restricted their participation in the forthcoming elections to certain divisions.

According to senior Left leaders, the two parties, after a series of deliberations, decided to contest in 29 divisions – CPI (M) in 12 and CPI in 17 – particularly in the industrial areas and zones abutting them where they have sizeable number of voters. Determined as they are to prevent the BJP from benefiting, the leaders of these parties are appealing to voters to cast their vote for any secular party – either the TRS or the Congress – rather than encouraging communal parties.

The development assumes significance in the light of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s strong pitch for protection of the public sector undertakings which had been rendering yeomen service in terms of employment generation as well as on the economic front. The GHMC area being among the major industrial hubs of the country, trade unions have an active role to play, and the Left parties claim that they succeeded in ensuring that there is no split in these votes.

“We contemplated to field nominees in more than 40 divisions where we have significant presence of working class voters. But we restricted ourselves to 29 so as to avoid scope for division of votes which can ultimately benefit the BJP,” a senior leader told The Hindu. The two parties are focused on utilising the GHMC elections to consolidate their votes for the ensuing elections to the two Graduates Constituencies of the Legislative Council.

In the areas where the Left has some presence, the parties are campaigning against the BJP and its communal politics. “The latest efforts to dilute profit-making PSUs has mandated a bigger role for the Left to counter the moves of the BJP,” he said.

Left leaders are of the opinion that the BJP is trying to “vitiate” the atmosphere as part of its intensified efforts to expand footprint in the two Telugu States. “They are apparently looking at Dubbak to Tirupati via GHMC and hence, trying their best to stoke communal feelings,” the leader said.

The CPI and CPI(M), initially sought cooperation of Prof. M. Kodandaram led Telangana Jana Samiti in countering the BJP’s efforts to expand its footprint. “But they apparently refrained after it was felt that the TJS was more specifically focused on the anti-TRS agenda than the communal politics,” an analyst of Left parties’ affairs said.