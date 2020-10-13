Left parties resolve to support Nageshwar

The Left parties have resolved to field journalist B. Jayasarathi Reddy of the CPI as their combined candidate from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates constituency and support former MLC K. Nageshwar, who will contest from Hyderabad - Rangareddy - Mahbubnagar graduates constituency in the elections to the Legislative Council.

This was announced at a media conference by CPI, CPI(M), Socialist Unity Centre of India (C), Revolutionary Socialist Party and Forward Bloc. Their leaders held elaborate discussions on the choice of candidates before coming to the conclusion.

CPI (M) State secretary T. Veerabhadram and his CPI counterpart Chada Venkat Reddy said the parties tried to evolve consensus among the opposition parties, including the TDP and the TJS, for fielding a common candidate, but in vain.

The detailed discussions held on Sunday in this regard failed to yield any result and hence, a decision was taken to field the candidate of their choice in the ensuing elections. It was accordingly decided to field Mr. Jayasaradhi Reddy, who is with the CPI since his student days. The parties decided to extend their support to Prof. Nageshwar as he could effectively raise the issues of immediate public importance in the Elders’ House in his earlier stint as MLC. The absence of the voice of Left parties in the Legislature was palpable as issues of immediate public importance were not coming up for discussion in both the Houses.