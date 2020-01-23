Left parties pledge to protect the Constitution

The Constitution Protection Committee, comprising Left parties and their affiliated bodies, on Thursday, took oath to protect the Indian Constitution that gives equal rights to all citizens irrespective of their caste, creed and religious faiths, on the 123rd birth anniversary of freedom fighter and founder of the Indian National Army Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

After garlanding the statue of Netaji at Subhashnagar, CPI (ML) - New Democracy leader V. Krishna accused the BJP of provoking passions among various religious groups by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Registration of Citizenship. He said that Netaji always advocated religious unity saying that all Indians were one.

Calling for a fight against CAA, NPR and NRC, he said that the move would threaten the unity and integrity of the nation.

CPI (M) district secretary A. Ramesh Babu, Omaiah and Sudhakar (CPI), P. Venkatramulu (CPI-M), A. Papaiah and others participated.