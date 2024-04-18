ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties join Congress campaign for the first time

April 18, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

K. Raghuveer Reddy

Top leaders of CPI and CPI (M) and their cadre on Thursday joined the Congress campaign led by Irrigation Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in Kodad in favour of Congress candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time in the campaign that the Communist parties’ leaders have joined the campaign. Though the CPI is an ally of the Congress in Telangana, the CPI (M) is not an alliance partner. Mr. Reddy highlighted the significant message conveyed by the Left parties’ decision, emphasising the unity of secular forces in Telangana against communal threats. He expressed concern over the erosion of democratic pillars during the tenure of the BJP-led government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past decade.

The Minister warned that the unchecked continuation of BJP rule in upcoming elections could result in the complete dismantling of the democratic framework. He attributed the BJP’s electoral successes to the fragmentation among secular factions.

He predicted that the Congress-led INDIA coalition is poised for victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Rahul Gandhi positioned to assume the role of India’s next Prime Minister. He predicted that the BJP-led NDA would not cross even 200 in the seats tally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Reddy criticised the former BRS government, led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for collaborating with the Modi government to undermine democracy and erode constitutional principles. He also accused the BRS administration and the BJP of attempting to undermine the legislature through orchestrated defections, politicising the executive branch, and trying to influence the judiciary. He expressed confidence that, with the active support of the CPI and CPI (M), the Congress party would replicate its success in the Assembly elections, securing victory in 15 out of 17 Assembly seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US