Bike rally in Khammam

A clutch of senior State leaders of the CPI and the CPI (M) gave a clarion call to graduates to elect Jayasaradhi Reddy to the Legislative Council from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency in the March 14 MLC election to amplify graduates’ voices in the Legislative Council.

Both Left parties organised a huge bike rally in the town late on Wednesday afternoon to muster support for CPI candidate Mr Jayasaradhi Reddy, backed by the CPI (M).

Later, addressing a meeting the CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said the presence of the Left parties' elected representative in the legislative bodies would help articulate the voices of graduates and raise concerns of farmers, working class and common man pertaining to lands, livelihoods and other issues of public interest.

It is imperative to send the Left parties’ candidate Jayasaradhi Reddy to the Legislative Council to highlight the issues of graduates on the floor of the council, he said, slamming both the TRS and the BJP dispensations in the State and Centre for allegedly pursuing privatisation policies to help corporates.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy alleged that the TRS was harping on "regional sentiments" and the BJP was pursuing "divisive agenda" to win the MLC elections.