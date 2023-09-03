Left parties distanced themselves from BRS after KCR sided with BJP: Narayana 

September 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CPI national secretary K. Narayana said that the Left parties had distanced themselves from the BRS after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao shifted his stance in favour of BJP.

The Left parties had set aside the alliance proposals made by the BRS after the latter started soft-pedalling the BJP, he asserted. Mr. Narayana criticised the BRS chief for the sudden change in his stand vis-a-vis the BJP and suspected that the alleged involvement of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities could have led to the development.

Mr. Narayana was equally critical of the AIMIM alleging that the party was striving hard to bring the BJP back to power. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao too appears to have joined hands with the two parties,” he alleged.

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of failing to fulfil the bifurcation promises given to the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and wondered why the two State governments were silent on the issue.

“The Telangana Chief Minister and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are supporting the BJP to bail themselves out of past cases,” he said.

Stating that the CPI national council would soon discuss the strategies that should be adopted in the ensuing elections to five States, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing forth the issue of simultaneous elections as he was “afraid of the impact of the INDIA alliance in the next elections”. The proposed special session of Parliament was convened after the response to the INDIA alliance at the recent meeting in Mumbai, he said.

He described the high-level committee constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ramnath Kovind as ‘bogus’ and said that the words of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was a member of the panel, would prevail in the meetings. “There is little scope for others to express their views,” he added.