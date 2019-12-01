Lecturer writes to police seeking gun licence

One N. Fathima has emailed to the city police commissioner V Ravinder requesting him to grant her a gun licence in view of the increased attacks on women in the State.

Ms Fathima, who works at a college in Khammam and stays at Deendayal Nagar in Hanamkonda, said in her email that she was scared to come out. It may be noted that one girl from the same locality was killed a few days ago. Terrified at the incidents, she said she needed a licensed weapon to save herself, particularly while returning home during late hours.

When contacted, Mr. Ravinder said people need not panic as they (the police) were alert round the clock. Referring to Fathima’s apprehensions, he said there was no need for fear. “It is an email request and may be genuine. But it is a long process. The city police are always on the vigil,” he said.