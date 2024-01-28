ADVERTISEMENT

Lecture organised in Warangal on funding for AI and machine learning projects

January 28, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

HANAMKONDA

The Centre for Incubation, Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship (C-i2RE) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences-Warangal (KITSW) on Saturday launched the fifth instalment of its ‘Inspire Lecture Series’.

As part of the series, K. Sakuntala, founder and CEO of Founders Lab Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad, delivered a lecture titled ‘Writing winning proposals for AI/ML related projects for National and International Funding Opportunities.’ She urged the faculty members to explore opportunities on different websites and stressed the importance of collaboration with academic institutions and corporate entities involved in AI, ML, Responsible AI, Quantum Technology and quantum AI.

Head of C-i2RE Raja Narender Reddy highlighted the government initiatives and the thriving startup ecosystem in the quantum AI and ML sector.

