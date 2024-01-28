GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lecture organised in Warangal on funding for AI and machine learning projects

January 28, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

HANAMKONDA

The Centre for Incubation, Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship (C-i2RE) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences-Warangal (KITSW) on Saturday launched the fifth instalment of its ‘Inspire Lecture Series’.

As part of the series, K. Sakuntala, founder and CEO of Founders Lab Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad, delivered a lecture titled ‘Writing winning proposals for AI/ML related projects for National and International Funding Opportunities.’ She urged the faculty members to explore opportunities on different websites and stressed the importance of collaboration with academic institutions and corporate entities involved in AI, ML, Responsible AI, Quantum Technology and quantum AI.

Head of C-i2RE Raja Narender Reddy highlighted the government initiatives and the thriving startup ecosystem in the quantum AI and ML sector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.