July 24, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

Forum for Nationalist Thinkers in association with India Foundation is organising a talk on “The virtue of Nationalism” and it will be delivered by eminent author from Israel, Yoram Reuben Hazony, at 5 p.m. on July 25 at Taj Deccan.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said that former DGP K. Aravinda Rao would be the guest of honour. Prof. Yoram is also the chairman of Edmund Burke Foundation and is the author of the book, Virtue of Nationalism.

