Leaving the home village with a heavy heart

April 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - SIDDIPET

A family bursting into tears as they step out of their homes for the last time and neighbours trying their best to console them are an oft-repeated scene in villages in the State where irrigation projects come up. Regardless of how many times such incidents play out, none can get used to the grief.

On Sunday, the family of Singireddy Ravinder Reddy vacated Gudatipally village, which was home to his family for generations. “Where are we going to live? Can we be neighbours again? Can we meet again at all? Did you find a good school for your children? Can we afford the cost?” Scores of such questions arose as the family bid adieu to the village. Most questions, however, remained unanswered. “Your health will be affected if you grieve so much; don’t trouble your children,” said one elderly woman to the family, but no amount of consolation can hold back their tears.

Behind them stood the partly demolished houses, with door frames already removed. The family’s possessions were being loaded onto a lorry nearby. A video clip of the heart-wrenching scene has gone viral on social media platforms, moving many.

“Officials said they would handover cheques of R&R only if the houses are demolished and the connection with village is severed. So, though with a heavy heart, some villagers are getting their houses demolished. This is our fate,” said a Gudatipally resident.

“Both my parents are patients and it is not possible to leave them here. So, I am taking them to Hyderabad, where I have taken an apartment,” S. Manideep Reddy, son of Mr. Ravinder Reddy, told The Hindu.