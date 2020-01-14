Lease of four NMDC mines in Bailadila extended

Public sector miner NMDC has executed and registered four of its iron ore mining leases in Bailadila region of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

These leases have been executed for a period of 20 years from 2015 to 2035 with a combined capacity of 29 MTPA. The four mines are Deposit-5, 10, 14 and 14 NMZ and their areas are 540.05 hectares, 309.34 Ha, 322.36 Ha and 506.74 Ha respectively.

The mining lease deed execution was completed on January 10 and the registration formalities on January 13. Around ₹387 crore was paid towards stamps duty and registration fee, a release from NMDC said.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday visited the NMDC head office here and reviewed the performance. He said NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in the country and has been the backbone of steel industry. He appreciated NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining.

Chairman cum managing director N.Baijendra Kumar apprised the Minister of NMDC’s performance and progress of ongoing projects.