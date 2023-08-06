Leaf plate making unit gives new hope to women at IMH

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After severe deterioration of cognitive functioning, one would also forget to do their basic chores like brushing teeth or taking bath. Most people are disregarded by family members, others left to fend for themselves, and a few others show improvement and move on in life.

That is the everyday reality at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda. “Most mental ailments are temporary, but it is necessary to use medication without fail to help patients recover completely,” believe Dr. Umashankar, the Institute’s Superintendent.

On Friday (August 4), he was part of the small happy team that is looking towards the future, with plans and hoping for a change, with their new purchase worth ₹2 lakh: adda leaf (vistaraku) plate making machine.

The rehabilitation unit or the half-way home at the institute, along with Sayodhya, a voluntary organisation, has been helping 20 women who have recovered from mental illness, learn skills and become independent step by step.

“The women can do paper craft, prepare envelopes, candles, and now they will make plates. We want to sell these plates, on behalf of the women, and make them understand that they are efficient too,” Dr. Umashankar said.

With Sayodhya, the women also learn tailoring, knitting, basic literacy and numeracy exercises. General secretary Mrudula Vemulapati said that the organisation has been pushing for basic government identification and benefits such as bank accounts, Aadhaar and pension.

The leaf plate making unit is a sincere attempt to help women gain confidence, staff at the home, Dr. Umashankar and Sayodhya say.

The vistaraku, changing with the times, will be in three variants – a tiffin-plate sized one at ₹3.50, a buffet plate at ₹5.50 and sitting plate for ₹4.50 each.

“We are sure that whatever profit is coming from the sale of these plates, it will go to the women. We will also open their bank accounts,” Dr. Umashankar said.