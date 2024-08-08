Leading financial services firm Charles Schwab choses Hyderabad as prospective location for its first TDC in India

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - August 08, 2024 11:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

M. Rajeev
Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with the team from Charles Schwab at the financial firm’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Charles Schwab, a leading financial services firm, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Centre (TDC) in India.

The company announced the decision after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led official delegation held discussions with the firm’s senior executives Dennis Howard, Rama Bokka and others at Charles Schwab’s world headquarters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. The Chief Minister, accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, committed to guiding Schwab through all necessary formalities for establishing its presence in the State Capital ensuring swift access to necessary talent for rapid ramp up.

Schwab’s senior executives expressed confidence and enthusiasm and appreciated the proactive support from the Government as a promising indicator of a successful collaboration. The company is currently awaiting final approvals for announcing detailed insights relating to the upcoming centre and to delegate a team to India for officially establishing its centre.

