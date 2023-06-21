Leaders wishing to join Congress should think twice, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

June 21, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday urged leaders, who wish to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, to do some soul-searching before considering joining the Congress party since “both parties are one and bound to sail and sink together”.

“Congress is a sinking ship and I feel sad because some leaders are mulling to join. Even if they manage to win in the next elections, it is like voting for the BRS because both parties are sure to have an alliance as was announced by Congress leaders like K.Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy,” Mr.Sanjay said.

Addressing a public meeting at Luxettipet in Mancherial late at night as part of the ‘Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan’ to commemorate nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he asserted that he was not interested in any post and had never worked towards it. “If our party president J.P.Nadda calls me and asks me to quit, I am ready to work wherever he orders me to. Posts are not permanent and the real strength of our party is our cadre,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay alleged that Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao has been supporting the Congress as he had realised BRS by itself cannot take on the BJP which has been winning the recent byelections, and even changed the name from TRS. BJP is the only party that could defeat the BRS and called upon its party MLAs to think about their continuance in the party if they had any self-respect after working president K.T.Rama Rao’s remarks about them, he said.

The Karimnagar MP accused the KCR regime of taking credit for various welfare and development schemes when the funding was coming from the Central government. He reminded the gathering about the forgotten promises of two-bedroom houses for the poor, doles for the unemployed, loan waiver for the farmers and so on, “cheating every section of the Telangana society”.

The ruling party MLAs have been “involved in shady activities” and the rising number of complaints from women about harassment has brought shame to the State, he charged. Former MP Vivek Venkatswamy was among those present.

