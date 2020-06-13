Leaders urge people to avoid meeting them in person

WARANGAL

13 June 2020 22:37 IST

‘Intention is not to cut off from public life, but to take preventive steps against coronavirus’

In the backdrop of TRS MLA of Jangaon Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy testing positive for COVID-19, the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders of Warangal district have issued a joint appeal to the public not to meet them personally, but contact them or their staff over phone 24x7 for redressal of their grievances.

The appeal was issued from the venue of a meeting where Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former Deputy Chief Ministers Kadiam Srihari and T. Rajaiah, MPs, MLAs and leaders were gathered. They were there to discuss arrangements for the visit of Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao to Warangal on Wednesday.

The venue was crowded with TRS leaders, workers and the public who were anxious to know the programmes of Mr. Rama Rao in the town. The police and the VIPs had a tough time keeping the crowd at bay in a bid to follow physical distancing norms to stay free of coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

Faced with a situation where the VIPs could not say no to the crowd any further, they discussed how best to avoid such scenes in future and arrived at a unanimous decision to keep away from public contact but address their problems over phone. The VIPs underscored that they will not shirk the responsibility of addressing the problems of public. “We are all available round the clock over phone and anyone can contact us in case of any emergency. There is no need to worry,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao.

It was decided that they will observe self-discipline while making themselves available to the public round-the-clock to hear their grievances and address them. They also alerted their staff to attend to the phone calls. The VIPs appealed to the public to see sense in their decision. It was not their intention to cut off from public life, but to take preventive steps to guard against contracting the dreaded virus.