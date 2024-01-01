Leaders shower New Year greetings

January 01, 2024 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

As the clock ticks towards the dawn of 2024, Telangana witnesses an outpour of New Year greetings from prominent figures, expressing hopes for a year filled with joy, prosperity, and societal development.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended warm congratulations and best wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year to the people of India and specifically to the residents of Telangana. Emphasising the collective effort against social issues, the Governor urged for a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy. Encouraging a commitment to individual and collective development, the Governor expressed optimism for a flourishing 2024.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta highlighted the police department’s dedication to ensuring peace, security, and well-being. He outlined the department’s focus on a zero drug policy, traffic rules, crime prevention, women’s safety, and cybercrime eradication for the upcoming year. The DGP appealed for public participation, highlighting the crucial role of every individual in making the state more secure and peaceful.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged leaders to contribute to the CM Relief Fund instead of presenting bouquets and shawls, emphasising its importance for healthcare for the poor.

BC welfare and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar requested officers and well-wishers to gift books and notebooks instead of traditional flowers and shawls. Stressing the value of knowledge in shaping the future generation, Mr. Prabhakar intended to distribute these educational materials to students and children.

BRS president and former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao joined the chorus of well-wishers, extending his heartfelt wishes for a Happy New Year. Mr. Rao expressed his hope for the lives of Telangana people to be filled with happiness and peace in the coming year.

