Leaders queue up to greet KCR on his birthday

It was a celebration time for the rank and file of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) across Telangana on Monday which marked the 66th birthday of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Birthday wishes to Mr. Rao poured in from different parts of the country in the form of telephonic and social media messages. The Chief Minister’s camp office-cum-official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, here was a beehive of activity from the morning as party leaders, officials and prominent personalities from other walks of life greeted him personally.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Ministers Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu) and Conard Sangma (Meghalaya), Governors Anusuiya Uikey (Chhattisgarh) and V.P. Singh Badnore (Punjab), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla and former Chief Minister of AP N. Chandrababu Naidu sent special message to Mr. Rao wishing him “a happy, healthy and long life”. Mr. Rao thanked all the dignitaries for their wishes.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, several Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairpersons, Commissioners, Chairpersons of Academies, all India service officers, leaders from several employees unions and associations have greeted Mr. Rao personally.

In response to call given by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, plantation programme was taken up across the State by party workers, leaders, government officials and others to mark the occasion. Planting of saplings was also taken up in several public sector undertakings of the State government, corporations and other institutions.

At several State government institutions, planting of 66 saplings was taken up to mark the 66th birthday of Mr. Rao.

In Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of TRS, distribution of 66 wheelchairs to the needy was done by Telangana Vikalangula Coopertive Corporation K. Vasudeva Reddy and 66 pairs of new clothes were distributed to them by legislator Pochampally Srinivas Reddy. In Medchal district, health cards were issued to government school children by State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy and party in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

Chief Minister’s family members – wife K. Shobha, son K.T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha and daughter in-law also participated in the plantation programme. Mr. Rao’s nephews – Minister T. Harish Rao and MP J. Santosh Kumar were among others who planted saplings on the occasion.