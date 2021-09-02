Leaders mentored by YSR skip death anniversary

Y.S. Vijayamma and Y.S. Sharmila paying homage to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad

02 September 2021 23:39 IST

None from the YSRCP and TRS make it to the event.

It was a show of love for late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in full force but politically it was devoid of prominence since the very meeting was considered to be political by many.

The 12th anniversary of Dr. Reddy held at the HICC by his widow Vijayamma and daughter Y.S. Sharmila for his close followers saw people sharing their views on him as an individual and his achievements as Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting, which was restricted to invitees and away from media glare, evoked lot of interest in the political circles. More so for Y.S. Sharmila launching her political party YSR Telangana Party trying to get a foothold in the already clattered political space.

Political leaders who attended the meeting included YSR’s close friend and former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramchander Rao, former Minister Raghuveera Reddy and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar.

From Telangana, Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy attended after initial reluctance.

From the BJP, former Member of Parliament A.P. Jithender Reddy, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud and former GHMC Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy were present.

As expected none of the YSRCP leaders or the TRS leaders made it to the event. There are several leaders in the YSRCP and the TRS who owe their political life to late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy but political compulsions seem to have kept them away.

Speaking at the event Mr Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said that Arogyasri, Muslim reservations and irrigation projects were his unforgettable contributions to Telugu people. He said Telangana was the biggest beneficiary with irrigation projects launched by Mr. Reddy.

Those who spoke included Mr Raghuveera Reddy, Undavalli Arun Kumar, BC leader R Krishnaiah, Shantha Biotech chairman Varaprasad Reddy, senior journalist ABK Prasad among others.

Tributes paid to YSR

Meanwhile, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy along with senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohd Shabbir Ali, KVP Ramchander Rao paid rich tributes to the contribution of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy on his death anniversary. He said YSR desired to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country and he would strive for the same.