Leaders, including ex-MP, MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, join BRS

May 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A new leaf was added to the expansion of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday with several leaders from Madhya Pradesh including a former MP and a few former MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) joining it.

They were welcomed into BRS by the party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by offering them the party scarves here. Among key leaders who joined BRS from Madhya Pradesh were former MP from Rewa Buddhasen Patel (BJP), former MLAs Dr. Naresh Singh Gurjar (BSP), Dhirendra Singh from Satna (SP), fromer member of Satna Zilla Panchayat Vimala Bagri and others.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Mr. Buddhasen Patel as the BRS coordinator for Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

The Madhya Pradesh leaders who joined BRS on Tuesday stated that several other leaders were interested in joining the party were attracted by the Telangana model of development and for its replication there. They would return to MP and hold discussions with such leaders for their formal entry into the party by visiting Hyderabad again soon.

Mr. Buddhasen Patel invited Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to hold a public meeting in Bhopal after more leaders join the party. BRS MLA from Chennur B. Suman and others were present during the joining of Madhya Pradesh leaders in BRS. So far, the joining of leaders from other States was focused more on Maharashtra and the party chief had already held three rallies -- one each at Nanded, Kandhar-Loha and Aurangabad -- in February, March and April.