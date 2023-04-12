 Leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

April 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several people from Maharashtra joined the BRS in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Those who joined the party included Civil surgeon from Nasik Dr. Lakshman Sabale, Dr. Bilal Shaik, advocate S.K. Mahajan, Christian Tribal Community state president Sandeep Devre, Devni corporator Suryavanshi Amith Vijaya Prakash, Nithid Thayade, Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatan Executive Member Somnath Borade, Gangakhed municipal corporators Tukaram Tandade and Balasahem Rek.

Mr. Chandrashekar Rao welcomed them by offering party scarf. MLA Jeevan Reddy and others were present.