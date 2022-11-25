Leaders are those who build sustainable societies and develop individuals: Suresh Prabhu

November 25, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

“Heroes need not be politicians, business leaders, or those who wear a uniform and leaders are those who build sustainable societies and develop individuals,” said former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

While delivering the 11th N.J. Yasaswy Memorial Lecture at ICFAI in the city on Friday, he said that Yasaswy, founder of ICFAI Group, was a leader who dreamt of building modern India through quality education.

Speaking about the role of education, Mr. Prabhu said that the long-term sustenance of a democratic society depends on strong institutions and individuals committed to institution building.

Remembering the contribution of the late Yasaswy to developing private higher education, the former Minister said that he dared to challenge the existing education system and bring in a curriculum that was relevant to the present times.

“As India looks forward to becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy with services contributing to a significant part of the economy, the country could become a net exporter of education in the future,” he opined.

In his welcome address, distinguished advisor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education University, J. Mahender Reddy recalled the contributions made by Yasaswy in building a great institution and setting it on the path of excellence.

Vice-chancellor of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education University L.S. Ganesh, chairperson of ICFAI Society Sobha Rani Yasaswy and former ambassador of India to Turkmenistan R.P. Kaushik were present.