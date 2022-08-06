Lead in technology, and shed the follower concept, says DRDO chairman

It is only through technology that India can become economically strong, says Satheesh Reddy

DRDO Chairman, and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, G. Satheesh Reddy, being honoured at the CSIR-IICT, in Hyderabad on Friday.

It is only through technology that India can become economically strong, says Satheesh Reddy

The time has come for the country to lead in the new areas of technological race rather than just be a follower by developing technologies already brought out by other countries. It is only through technology that the country can become economically strong, said DRDO Chairman, and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, G. Satheesh Reddy, on Friday.

“The follower concept should change and we should strive to become a leader through a collaborative approach between academic institutions and the industry. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is already showing the way with its rocket technology and various missions. Our anti-satellite tech is another such technology,” he told scientists during the foundation day lecture of the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), celebrating the 79th year.

The country can become self-reliant only when it can have complete design capability and ability to make in large numbers with sustained quality with constant upgradation and life cycle maintenance in any field, he said, and pointed out that the percentage of indigenous content has gone up by several notches in the defence sector in recent years.

Several steps have been taken to encourage private sector participation in not only making missiles but also bombs with the technology development funding increased from ₹10 crore to ₹50 crore with 60 industries already being the beneficiaries, said Dr. Reddy.

The country does have a capability in R&D and production as was exemplified during the COVID pandemic when more than 500 industries have come up to make PPE kits, diagnostic kits, ventilators and others from nothing in a span of few months and even exporting, he pointed out.

The DRDO chief hailed the contribution of CSIR-IICT in making key component for the COVID vaccine and in repurposing anti-viral drugs, recalling that the institute had worked with DRDO in making navigational optical sensors used in ships and aircraft.

DST secretary S. Chandrasekhar urged scientists to start practising zero discharge concept and said this practice at lab level will automatically find a place in industry, once the technology transfer takes place.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Awards were given away to the following on the occasion - principal scientist Pavuluri Srinivasu, senior technical officer C. Chandrasekhar; Young scientists award to Punna Nagender and Andugulapati Sai Balaji; Dr. R N Sarma Best JRF award to Triya Mukherjee; Gopalkishanrao Vepachedu best SRF award to Jadhav Sandip Bhagwan, Dr. A. K. Singh Memorial Best Thesis Award to Debiparna De; Dr. A. K. Singh Memorial Young Scientist Award to principal scientist Dr Rambabu Chegondi, etc.