Leachate treatment plant to be launched at Jawahar Nagar to address pollution of lakes

April 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Biomining may no longer be an option for the resolution of the legacy dump issue in Jawahar Nagar solid waste management facility, as suggested by the National Green Tribunal to the Telangana government.

GHMC, in a statement on Friday, announced the launch of a leachate treatment plant towards “complete and satisfactory” resolution to the issue of pollution suffered by the residents around the landfill. Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao will launch the plant on Saturday.

While NGT had initially directed for biomining—recovery of biodegradable content from the legacy waste dump—it later ordered for constitution of a committee under the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for further deliberations on the matter.

Even as the committee’s report is awaited, GHMC has announced that a plant is being set up for treatment of leachate from the legacy dump, which had accumulated in ponds and a lake nearby.

Leachate is rainwater that has seeped through the legacy dump of 12 million tonnes and polluted the lakes nearby. To arrest it from flowing into the lakes, several ponds were dug on the dump site where the leachate is stored. During monsoons, owing to the rains, the quantity of the leachate increases, invariably polluting the waterbodies, especially Malkaram Lake.

GHMC started a pilot for the treatment of legacy leachate in October, 2017, with a plant capable of treating 2,000 kilo litres a day (KLD). The capacity was later increased to 4,000 KLD and continued up to April, 2021.

Close to 12 lakh litres of diluted leachate deposited in Malkaram tank was treated in the duration, which amounted to 43% purification of the lake, the note claimed. A diversion channel was created to stop upstream flows from entering Malkaram Lake, according to the statement. Stormwater drain network was also developed for diverting rainwater from the dump.

Subsequently, once the capping of legacy dump reached final stages, GHMC called for tenders for treatment and disposal of legacy leachate with an upset price of ₹240 crore. Ramky Infrastructure stood as the lowest bidder with a financial quote of ₹251 crore, the statement said.

As per the agreement, the leachate in Malkaram Lake and also the artificial ponds should be completely treated and disposed of within the coming two years. Three years have been given for the restoration and stabilisation of Malkaram Lake, which may be extended up to 10 years as obligatory upon the concessionaire.