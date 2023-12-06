ADVERTISEMENT

LB Stadium precinct to be locked down for swearing-in ceremony of new Telangana Chief Minister

December 06, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad traffic police say the restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Anumula Revanth Reddy as the new Chief Minister of Telangana at LB Stadium on Thursday (December 7). Officials said the restrictions would be in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

As per the advisory, traffic from public gardens towards the Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue would be diverted at A.R. petrol pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Similarly, traffic from SBI Gunfoundry towards BJR Circle would be diverted towards Chapel road.

Traffic from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue would be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA quarters road. Traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building would be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

The public has been advised to avoid Panjagutta, V.V. Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Saifabad old police station, Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police complex, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. petrol pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, M.J. Market and Hyderguda between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Commuters facing difficulties can reach out to the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.

