LB Nagar junction improvement remains a non-starter

Junction improvement works at LB Nagar have been a non-starter for a long time, which is giving commuters a difficult time.

Lack of coordination between the Traffic Police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has thrown a spanner in the proposed works, as revealed by officials from the latter. Added to it are the financial straits of GHMC, which have rendered property acquisition a daunting task.

With no rotary existing at the junction that falls right beneath the twin flyovers, it is not an easy ride for commuters progressing from Chintalkunta side towards Nagole. They are forced to cross over, and take an about turn before taking a left towards Nagole. Bus stops on all sides make it more difficult.

“To plan a rotary, we need splays on all corners. A perfect splay exists only for vehicles coming from Bairamalguda and taking a left towards Dilsukhnagar. On the other three sides, we need to work up a splay by clearing up space,” informed an official.

Property acquisition is mandatory for the splays towards Nagole on both sides. On one side, there is a commercial building, and on the other, the LB Nagar Police Station. While the GHMC officials blame the police for not handing over the land, a deeper enquiry has revealed that no notice has been served so far towards acquisition.

Officials also blame the Traffic Police for hindering the work, citing traffic blockades.

“We had demarcated the rotary, but the traffic police forced us to remove the markers saying it was resulting in traffic pile up. But the actual cause of the traffic issue is the existence of bus stops close to the junction,” said an official.

Stalling the vehicles towards Nagole is the bus stop right after the left turn, while on the other side too city buses and outward bound buses halt immediately after the left turn. Towards Bairamalguda too the same situation exists owing to the presence of bus stop right after the left turn. For the junction improvement works, the bus stops will have to be moved further, the official say.

