LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Rail after elections: KTR

December 06, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Residents towards Hayatnagar and Pedda Amberpet in the city have received a welcome news from Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday, when he said the Metro Rail expansion works between LB Nagar and Hayatnagar will be taken up after the Assembly elections in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the expansion in this section is part of the five phase Metro Rail plan, not much has been spoken about this during the past four years.

After launching facilities for multi-faith funerals and cremation of animals/pets at Fathullaguda and other completed works in LB Nagar zone, Mr. Rama Rao spoke elaborately about his government’s achievements since the formation of Telangana as separate State.

Listing various parameters reflecting what he described as ‘balanced development’, he exuded confidence about clinching victory in the next elections too.

The State’s average per capita income has grown from ₹1.24 lakh per person per annum to ₹2.78 lakh after Telangana emerged as a separate State, which is the highest in the country. GSDP has increased from ₹5.06 lakh to ₹11.55 lakh, which has been possible only through systematic planning with people’s needs in mind.

Nineteen out of the 20 best village panchayats have been in Telangana as per the Centre’s Sansad Adarsh Grameen Yojana survey, and 26 municipalities in Telangana have got awards as part of the Swachh Survekshan this year, Mr. Rama Rao said, attributing all this to the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes of the State government.

Thanks to the green initiatives of the government such as Haritha Haram and green budget in municipalities and panchayats, vegetation in the State has grown from 24 % to 31.7 %, he said.

“Trees might not have votes, but a leader with an eye on the future of people will help the environment,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

After inauguration of a recently built road from Fathullaguda to Peerzadiguda, Mr. Rama Rao said a ₹52 crore bridge will be constructed on Musi river to connect the road to Warangal highway. He also promised to consider the request to develop Autonagar in the lines of Fathullaguda, by converting it into a garden.

During his tour, Mr. Rama Rao inaugurated the storm water drain between Bandlaguda Lake and Nagole Lake constructed under SNDP with an expenditure of ₹7.26 crore, a link road between Central Ground Water Board in Fathullaguda to Peerzadiguda via Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park laid by HRDCL with an expenditure of ₹26.5 crore, animal/pet crematorium in Fathullaguda Animal Care Centre of GHMC costing ₹84 lakh, and a multi-faith funeral facility constructed by HMDA with ₹16.25 crore, apart from a swimming pool in Vanasthalipuram.

Minister for Labour and Employment Ch. Malla Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MLAs D. Sudheer Reddy and M. Kishan Reddy, MLCs Naveen Kumar, Surabhi Vani Devi, Buggarapu Yoganath, and Shambipur Raju, and MP of Nagarkurnool Ramulu were present at the event.