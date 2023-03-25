LB Nagar Crossroads to be renamed after Srikanta Chari, says KTR

March 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has announced that the LB Nagar Crossroads will be renamed as Srikanta Chari Crossroads, in a tribute to the Telangana martyr who had immolated himself at the spot during the movement for separate Telangana State in 2009.

Mr. Rama Rao inaugurated the righthand side flyover in LB Nagar, built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) on Saturday, which he said, will be named as ‘Mall Maisamma’ flyover. He said orders will soon be issued for both the names.

The ₹32 crore flyover is the ninth among the 12 structures being raised as part of SRDP with an expenditure of ₹658 crore. The three other works including Bairamalguda second level flyover and the cloves on either side will be completed by September before elections, he assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro Rail will be extended from Nagole up to LB Nagar and post elections, the extension from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar will be taken up. The extension from LB Nagar up to the international airport too is on the cards, he said.

The ₹1,200 crore, 1,000-bedded TIMS hospital under construction in Kothapet will be completed in the coming 18 months, to serve people of LB Nagar constituency and surrounding areas.

Mentioning other issues, Mr. Rama Rao said the government has already taken measures to regularise the long pending housing plots in the constituency. Of the 1,800 beneficiaries, 1,400 have applied, and regularisation orders will be distributed once all the occupants apply, he said.

The flood prevention works taken up as part of Strategic Nala Development Programme will be completed by coming monsoons, he said.

LB Nagar MLA D.Sudheer Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy and B.Dayanand, among others, attended the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT