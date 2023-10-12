ADVERTISEMENT

LB Nagar BRS leader Rammohan Goud joins Congress

October 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a surprising move, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader from L.B. Nagar M. Rammohan Goud joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday evening.

Along with Mr. Goud, his wife and former corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Goud too joined the party.

Mr. Goud was the BRS candidate in the 2018 elections and lost to Congress candidate D. Sudheer Reddy, who later defected to the BRS along with other Congress MLAs. Since then, Mr. Reddy has been identified as a leader with some influence with Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Goud has been annoyed with the BRS party ever since Mr. Reddy joined the ruling party as he feels the party has sidelined him and even the MLA has kept him away. This time too, he was expecting the party nomination from L.B. Nagar but the BRS chose to retain sitting MLA Sudheer Reddy.

