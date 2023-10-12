HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LB Nagar BRS leader Rammohan Goud joins Congress

October 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a surprising move, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader from L.B. Nagar M. Rammohan Goud joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday evening.

Along with Mr. Goud, his wife and former corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Goud too joined the party.

Mr. Goud was the BRS candidate in the 2018 elections and lost to Congress candidate D. Sudheer Reddy, who later defected to the BRS along with other Congress MLAs. Since then, Mr. Reddy has been identified as a leader with some influence with Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Goud has been annoyed with the BRS party ever since Mr. Reddy joined the ruling party as he feels the party has sidelined him and even the MLA has kept him away. This time too, he was expecting the party nomination from L.B. Nagar but the BRS chose to retain sitting MLA Sudheer Reddy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.