Laxmipur pump house of Kaleshwaram operational

The Gayatri (Package-8) pump house of Kaleshwaram project at Laxmipur in Karimnagar district has become fully operational on Saturday with the successful wet run of the seventh motor, taking the pumping potential of the underground facility to 2 tmc ft a day with 139 MW capacity of each pump.

According to the project engineers, the wet run was carried out in the presence of Engineer-in-Chief N. Venkateshwarlu and other engineers of the work agency Megha Engineering and also those of the equipment suppliers, including BHEL. The commissioning of motor began in August this year with motor number five on August 11 followed by motor number four on August 14, motor number one on August 20 and motor number two on August 31.

Further, motor number six was commissioned on September 18, motor number three on October 19 and motor number seven on October 26.

Wet run

“The wet run was carried out successfully from 9.50 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and all parameters of the motor were found to be normal and perfect. The water from the underground surge pool was lifted to 111 meters height and pumped at the delivery cistern and into the gravity channel for its onward journey into the Flood Flow Canal of Sriramsagar project,” a project engineer at the site explained.

The lowest point of the every motor was beneath 407 meters from the surface of the ground and every gigantic motor weighs a massive 2,300 tonnes. “Although all motors of the pump house are operational, there’s no need to operate them now since huge flood is being discharged downstream towards Yellampally, Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda barrages for its onward journey towards Dowlaiswaram Barrage in Andhra Pradesh and finally into the sea,” a senior engineer unwilling to be quoted said.

With heavy inflows from Maharashtra, about 2 lakh cusecs of flood was being discharged from Sriramsagar by opening 39 spillway gates and another 2,500 cusecs from the five escape gates against inflows of over 1.21 lakh cusecs.