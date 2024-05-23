Laxman welcomes Calcutta HC verdict on Muslim quota

BJP Rajya Sabha member and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman welcomed the Calcutta High Court verdict on abolishing reservations for Muslims under BC quota and said it was “like a slap in the face of the vote bank politics of both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress.”

Talking to the media at the party office in city on Thursday, Mr. Laxman charged that both Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have been resorting to “partisan politics by including Muslims under BCs without any scientific study on socio-economic factors or comprehensive surveys”. “The issue of Muslim quota under BC-E category in both the Telugu States comes under the same category and is unconstitutional,” he asserted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Congress Party leaders, by making critical remarks against the judgment, have ‘insulted’ the Constitution of India. “We strongly condemn Ms. Banerjee’s disrespectful statements against the ruling. Even the spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will not appreciate such comments that are anti-democratic in nature,” he maintained.

The Congress Government in Karnataka too had provided quota for the Muslims and thereby has been rendering “injustice to BCs”. “It is unfair to target the BC quota just to please the Congress vote bank as those deserving communities among BCs are being denied their constitutional rights,” he added.

The BJP leader pointed out that the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been questioning the 4% quota for Muslims in Telugu States as it “adversely affects BCs” but the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have been carrying out a “negative propaganda” as if it was against the Muslim community.

He also called upon the BC community to rally behind the saffron party as it alone could safeguard their rights Later, he organised a protest at the Jyothiba Phule statue at Amberpet to highlight the issue.