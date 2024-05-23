GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Laxman welcomes Calcutta HC verdict on Muslim quota

Published - May 23, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Rajya Sabha member and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman welcomed the Calcutta High Court verdict on abolishing reservations for Muslims under BC quota and said it was “like a slap in the face of the vote bank politics of both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress.”

Talking to the media at the party office in city on Thursday, Mr. Laxman charged that both Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have been resorting to “partisan politics by including Muslims under BCs without any scientific study on socio-economic factors or comprehensive surveys”. “The issue of Muslim quota under BC-E category in both the Telugu States comes under the same category and is unconstitutional,” he asserted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Congress Party leaders, by making critical remarks against the judgment, have ‘insulted’ the Constitution of India. “We strongly condemn Ms. Banerjee’s disrespectful statements against the ruling. Even the spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will not appreciate such comments that are anti-democratic in nature,” he maintained.

The Congress Government in Karnataka too had provided quota for the Muslims and thereby has been rendering “injustice to BCs”. “It is unfair to target the BC quota just to please the Congress vote bank as those deserving communities among BCs are being denied their constitutional rights,” he added.

The BJP leader pointed out that the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been questioning the 4% quota for Muslims in Telugu States as it “adversely affects BCs” but the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have been carrying out a “negative propaganda” as if it was against the Muslim community.

He also called upon the BC community to rally behind the saffron party as it alone could safeguard their rights Later, he organised a protest at the Jyothiba Phule statue at Amberpet to highlight the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.