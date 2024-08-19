GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Laxman wants 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

Laxman also appealed to the BCs and other weaker sections to jointly fight for their political and other rights

Published - August 19, 2024 04:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman has asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stick to the promise of providing 42% reservation for Backward Classes in the forthcoming local body polls on Sunday.

“It has been eight months since the Congress government came to power with the help of the BCs and other weaker sections. There is no word yet about ensuring the implementation of the promised quota,” he said at the party’s State office.

Addressing party men after paying tributes to freedom fighter Sri Sardar Sarvai Pappanna Goud on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the BJP leader welcomed the government’s decision to celebrate the birthday officially but said implementation of quota will be the real tribute.

Mr. Laxman also appealed to the BCs and other weaker sections to jointly fight for their political and other rights. He also recalled the fight of Papanna Goud against the Nizam’s tyranny and the struggle to ensure due recognition to the BCs. State OBC morcha president Anand Goud was present.

Protest rally

Later in the day, the party along with other allied Sangh Parivar organisations like the VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS and others took out a rally from Bal Gangadhar Tilak statue in Koti till the Kacheguda crossroads to protest against the “ongoing genocide” against Hindus in Bangladesh. Former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, BJP city president N. Gautam Rao and spokesperson N.V. Subash participated.

Telangana

