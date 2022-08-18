Laxman ‘surprised’ at inclusion in Parliamentary body of BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC president K. Laxman is pleased as a punch. Little did he expect to be included into the powerful Parliamentary body of the party just months after being picked up as a surprise choice for the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh.

“This has come as a total surprise. It gives a glimpse of the high thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just like we now have a woman President Droupadi Murmu hailing from the Scheduled Tribes and a Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar hailing from the farmers’ community. Sections hitherto ignored for the high political posts are getting recognition. It shows ours is an inclusive party giving inclusive governance,” he exclaimed on Thursday.

The former Telangana party president and ex-MLA had come to the State party office to participate in the ‘Sarvai Papanna Jayanthi’ celebrations where he was greeted with much enthusiasm by the assembled leaders and partymen. He also released a book on the occasion.

“This is a big and challenging task as it is an apex decision making body. It shows our party’s focus on Telangana. I do not hail from a political family nor do I have a godfather. I started my journey as a common party worker with a passion and commitment to the party’s ideology without even the thought of becoming an MLA,” he said.

Mr. Laxman thinks the party central leadership has sent a strong message to the cadre through his elevation that loyalty to the party and sincerity to the cause always pay in the long run. It is not just certain sections but the party’s Hindutva slogan means – development for all irrespective of caste and community (‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’),

Earlier, at a press conference Mr. Laxman has demanded that Jangoan district be named after Papanna and a statue of the freedom fighter should be installed on the Tank Bund. Former MP Vijayashanti and others leaders were present.