Laxman rakes up Pravalika’s death to caution youth not to trust BRS

For a couple of days last month, Musheerabad was reminiscent of the students’ agitation at Osmania University in support of a separate Telangana, when there was a spontaneous protest by youths following the death of a young unemployed woman called Pravalika.

Though the police gave a different version, the agitated youths and political parties, which lent support to them, called it a ‘government murder’ saying that she took her life as she was vexed and unable to get a job due to delayed competitive examinations on account of paper leaks.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National OBC president K. Laxman reminded a street corner public meeting on Tuesday about the tragedy and appealed to the youth not to fall into the trap of the BRS government again that promises to revamp the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and expedite jobs’ notifications.

“I was there with you when the incident happened. She is an example of how the poor in TS are being denied proper education and employment opportunities. There are no teachers to teach our children. We need to make the present regime of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ‘jobless’, and only then, we will get our jobs rightfully,” he told people gathered at the meeting in Musheerabad constituency.

Mr. Laxman, who was elected twice from this constituency and lost in the 2018 elections to BRS candidate Mutha Goptal, has been campaigning for his protege Poosa Raju in Gandhinagar and environs for the last few days to drum up support, along with local corporator Supriya Naveen Goud.

“During my MLA tenure, I got 3,000 Vambay houses for the poor built and secured registrations for SRT/TRT houses, which have become multi-storied buildings now. But, not a single double bedroom house has been allocated here or pensions given by this government. There is no development in the last five years. Please support Mr. Raju, who is an engineering graduate and a local. I and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be there to support him. If you elect Mr. Raju, you will be supporting Mr. Reddy and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi get a third term,” he appealed.

The BJP leader tried to convince the gathering that the Congress was trying to help BRS to cut into the anti-incumbency vote and accused them of being corrupt and dynasty ruled parties. He also accused the AIMIM of running a ‘mafia’ in Old City and promised to crush it when the party comes to power in proper ‘UP style’.

“The government schemes are being given to only a selected few,” claimed Mr. Raju and promised to take care of his constituency under the guidance of party seniors.

Later, speaking at the inauguration of the campaign office, Mr. Kishan Reddy urged the cadre to work hard for the next fortnight to wrest the seat from BRS.