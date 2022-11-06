Laxman hails UGC decision for quota in private varsities

Wants Telangana to implement quota from current academic year

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 23:53 IST

National president of BJP’s OBC Morcha K. Laxman has welcomed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision to implement the rule of reservation in all private and deemed universities in the country to ensure social justice for the intended sections.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mr. Laxman said negligence of the previous governments at the Centre had denied implementation of the rule in private and deemed universities so far.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UGC, Mr. Laxman said the decision would enable implementation of reservation in 423 private and 130 deemed universities in the country. At least 8 lakh students from SC, ST and BC sections were losing the opportunity to study in the 550-odd private universities every year as their total annual intake was about 16 lakh.

He suggested the implementation of the rule of reservation in all private and deemed universities in Telangana in tune with the UGC decision. There were more than 10 such universities in the State admitting 30,000 students every year and non-implementation of reservation was denying admission to about 15,000 SC, ST and BC students every year.

Mr. Laxman demanded that the State government issue directions to all private and deemed universities to implement the rule of reservation from the current academic year itself in tune with the UGC decision.

