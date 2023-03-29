ADVERTISEMENT

Laxman elected to PAC

March 29, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman has been elected to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament which is an important institution that ensures transparency and probity in public expenditure. In a preferential election that was held on Tuesday, Mr Laxman had secured requisite votes to surpass AAP’ candidate to secure a place in the premier body of parliament. He will hold this office for a period of one year from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024. The other members of the committee elected are: .Shaktisinh Gokil, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Tiruchi Siva, M. Thambidurai, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Sudhanshu Trivedi, according to party sources on Wednesday.

