Laxman demands government to take stringent action against desecrators

Published - October 14, 2024 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, on Monday, demanded the government to take stringent action against the perpetrators involved in the recent desecration of temples in the twin cities and take steps to ensure these do not recur again.

Talking to the media, the BJP leader said a second such incident had occurred within a span of few days with the government remaining a ‘mute spectator’ and the police trying to pin the blame on some alleged ‘mad men’.

He claimed that these kind of incidents usually happen when the Congress comes to power because of its ‘pseudo-secular’ policies and creating ‘obstacles’ in the celebrations of the festivals of the majority community by insisting on police permissions. If the government does not take proper steps, it is bound to face the wrath of the people, maintained the MP.

Naval station

Mr. Laxman also sought to allay the apprehensions among a section of population about the upcoming Indian Navy’s VLF radar station at Damagundam in Vikarabad and stated that the ‘prestigious’ project would be a ‘boon for the region and the local residents’. Indian Navy will take care of the environment, development of the region and also the welfare of local residents, he said.

Earlier, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently in New Delhi where he had discussed various issues pertaining to the Defence Ministry in Telangana. The MP also brought to the notice of Mr. Singh about a boundary dispute between the military and local residents of Sriram Nagar and Padma Nagar of Quthbullapur assembly constituency in Medchal district. He urged measures to be taken for resolving the issue, said a press release.

