Laxman & Aruna attend both meetings

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman and vice-president D.K. Aruna were the only two leaders from Telangana who took part in the national office-bearers meeting held on Saturday morning.

Another dozen leaders, including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLAs T Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender, former MPs Jitender Reddy, Vivek Venkatswamy, party in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, in charge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy, senior leader N. Indrasena Reddy, organising general secretary and former MP Vijayshanti, took part in the national executive meeting which would continue till tomorrow afternoon.